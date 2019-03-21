AS Roma: Plenti love for di club afta dem launch dia Nigerian Pidgin Twitter account
Pipo for Nigeria dey react afta Italian football club AS Roma launch dia officila Pidgin English account on Wednesday.
According to statement ontop dia website, dem launch di account for fans wey dey Nigeria and oda neighbouring kontries for Africa.
Dem set up di new account wey dem dey run from Lagos afta fans contact di club to request for special account for Naija Twitter.
Roma popularity among Nigerian fans begin grow ever since dem feature Lagos OAP Mark Otabor commentary of Roma comeback against Barcelona ontop dia English Twitter account, dia popularity grow more wen di club adopt Nigeria Super Eagles for di 2018 World Cup.
"Di club president Jim Pallotta watch Mark commentary afta di Barcelona game come personally write give Mark to thank am, from that moment we don dey enjoy dis relationship with our followers for Nigeria.
"Di launch of dis new account now mean say we go fit directly engage wit these our fans on a daily basis in a way wey go satisfy dem." Na so di statement tok.
As di tori break Nigerians enta twitter to express demsef.