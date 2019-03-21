Image copyright AFP Image example Kidnappings for Cameroon Anglophone region don dey become everyday tin.

Dem don kidnap di whole of one university football team for di Anglophone region for Cameroon.

Gunmen gbab di 15 students from di University of Buea, for di southwest of di kontri, on Wednesday morning.

E never clear who do am, but kidnappings don become common as di tension between di separatist groups and goment fighters dey increase.

On Tuesday, dem kidnap one football coach for Bamenda, but dem later free am.

One member of di women football squad, Raisa Ajeba say she bin dey train di same deay di gbege happun.

She say as soon as she hear wetin happun, na so she take off.

Di tok-tok pesin for di Yong Sports Academy for Bamenda say dem no collect ransom and dem no know why di pipo kidnap coach Emmanuel Ndoumbe Bosso on Tuesday.

Di club chairman ong Jacques tell BBC Sport say "Dem love coach Ndoumbe Bosso for Bamenda and we no tink say anybody go wan harm am."

Dem don also kidnap one former junior minister of justice, Emmanuel Ngafesen, dem never still take eye see am.

Last year, goment accuse di Anglophone separatists say dem kidnap nearly 80 school children dem.