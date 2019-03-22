Image copyright Areafada1/Instagram

Nigerian musician and activist Charly Boy don deny accuse by im fellow activist Deji Adeyanju say im collect money from di All Progressives Congress to do video against di People's Democratic Party presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar.

Deji and Adeyanju bin collabo to form di Our Mumu Don Do Movement, movement to push for beta goment for di kontri.

Tori pipo Sahara Reporters publish audio conversation between di two co conveners, wia dem dey argue on top di mata.

Di audio drop after Adeyanju tok for Twitter say Charly Boy collect money from goment when im dey prison to stop to attack president Buhari and do video against Atiku Abubakar.

But Charly Boy wey follow BBC tok about di mata say "Festus Keyamo na im friend and na im be di pesin wey e call to help Deji Adeyanju when im dey prison."

Im even add say everyone know say dem pay for di video as im be TV producer wey dey take issues of intellectual property serious.

"Festus know say I no like APC and I no care for PDP na why I do those videos," na so Charly Boy tok.

"Im be sharp guy come see how e wan use am for campaign and me as sharp guy tok say im no fit touch my product without my knowledge and im gats pay for am and na how im take pay for am.

"Dem wan get dia message out and me sef want get my message out say APC and PDP na useless parties and if pesin wan pay me for that, then na so e go be."

When BBC reach out to Deji Adeyanju, im tok say e no know how di audio leak because im only share am to a few pipo.

However, im no wan address di mata again as im wan focus on imself as im say im "dey very disappointed" and I dey try get myself on track. I even dey see psychologist."

The National Secretary of di movement Adebayo Raphael don release statement wey on behalf of di organisation apologise to Nigerians.

Im add say dem go launch formal investigation into di mata.

How Nigerians receive di tori

Since di tori land social media, Nigerians never close mouth ontop di mata.

Many of dem express dia disappointment ontop how many activists for di kontri dey use di name cover pipo eye onto di main agenda wey dem get.

