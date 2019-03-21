Cardi B go follow Jennifer Lopez act feem about 'Strippers'

Image copyright Getty Images

Ogbonge American singer Jennifer Lopez and rapper Cardi B go act togeda inside one new feem wey dey come, Hustlers.

STX entertainment say di feem dey inspired by 2016 New York Magazine article, about former strip club workers wey come togeda, cut chain change am for dia top Wall Street customers.

Dis na di first feem of di Grammy Award winner Cardi B wey don open before about how she take start to dey strip to escape poverty and domestic violence.

Cardi B tell tori pipo Cosmo say she no dey embarrassed by am and say pipo nid to start to dey respect strippers.

Oda pipo wey dey di feem na Kele Palmer, Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart and Julia Stiles.