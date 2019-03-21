Image example Nigeria Transportation Minister dey vote for Ubima, Rivers State during di 2019 general election.

Nigeria election office on Thursday announce say dem go use one more month to torchlight and conclude Rivers State govnorship and House of Assembly election results.

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) say dem go conduct extra election for 13 states including Bauchi on Saturday 23 March, 2019.

Festus Okoye, wey be oga in-charge of Voter Education for INEC say for Rivers State wia di commission bin suspend election of 9 March, di commission go do di following;

29 March, INEC go meet Inter-Agency Security for Port Harcourt

30 March, INEC go meet critical stakeholders like candidates, observers and political parties

25 to 31 March, INEC go revalidate electoral officers, meaning dem go torchlight & re-register INEC workers.

2 to 5 April, INEC go resume collation and counting of di remaining results

13 April, INEC go conduct extra (supplementary) election for places wia di 9 March election no happun.

13- 15 April INEC go announce all results wey concern Rivers State govnorship and House of Assembly election.

19 April, INEC go give Certificate of Return to winners.

For wia and wia INEC say dem go conduct supplementary elections for 13 states across Nigeria? Di election joinbodi give names of some of di states an dem go publish di rest informate for dia website before dem close work on Thursday.

Apart from Tafawa Balewa LGA, di remaining 15 LGA for Bauchi state go follow do dia elections on Saturday 23 of March.

But for Adamawa state, INEC postpone di supplementary election wey dem bin first plan to happun on Saturday.