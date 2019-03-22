Image copyright Twitter/@IsiakaAdeleke1 Image example Senator Ademola Adeleke go contest wit odas from different political party for Sept. 22 osun state governorship election

Osun State Govnorship Election Tribunal on Friday declare PDP candidate Ademola Adeleke winner of di September 2018 govnorship election inside di state.

Di court judgement land dis afternoon.

Di tribunal say di All Progressives Congress and dia andidate, Gboyega Oyetola wey INEC declare winner no suppose win because, according to dem Govnor Oyetola no dey validly returned.

Di three-man panel way pass di ruling inside Abuja Friday afternoon say di rerun election wey happun on September 27 dey illegal.

Di tribunal say oga Adeleke na im win di election wen di first vote on 22 September happun, and di rerun election wey INEC do to reach di final conclusion one week later on 27 September dey illegal.

Davido say light don come

Dis na how David Adeleke wey be di nephew of di PDP candidate take react for twitter.

Atiku say Judiciary na last hope

Afta di tori land, Atiku Abubakar, di PDP Presidential candidate for di 2019 general election wey him sef get case against APC Muhammadu Buhari for election tribunal, tweet say di judiciary na last hope for common man

Osun Govnorship Election Result

Dis na how pipo dey celebrate di court judgement for Ede Osun state

Senator Adeleke dey popular as di dancing Senator

