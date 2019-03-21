Image copyright Getty Images Image example Theresa May

One petition wey don call for Theresa May to cancel Brexit don attract signatures from more than 500,000 pipo.

Parliament website wey dem do for petition crash on Thursday morning 21 March, because of high number of pipo wey rush go dia.

Commons leader Andrea Leadsom tok say she dey aware of di technical problems wit di website - but she say di petition no carri di same weight wey pipo wey bin support Brexit vote for di 2016 referendum.

"If to say e reach 17.4 million pipo wey sign am, then I dey sure say na something wey dem go take action ontop," she tell lawmakers.

As e be now, di petition don get 700,000 signatures - more than di 100,000 signatures wey any mata need before lawmakers debate onto am.

Margaret Anne Georgiadou, wey start di petition, told di BBC: "I become like every oda Remainer - I dey provoke say dem don silence and ignore us for long time.

One House of Commons tok tok pesin say di website crash on Thursday morning because of "a plenty and sustained load on di system".

E come back online for one short time before e disappear again. Now e get note wey say "down for maintenance".