As Nigerians for some parts of di kontri go vote on Saturday 23 March, America goment don make am clear say dem no dey give support to any candidate or party for di kontri.

For inside statement from US embassy wey dey Nigeria, dem encourage Nigeria election office INEC and all oda parties wey involve to kontinu dia ogbonge work and for all stakeholders to make sure say di upcoming elections dey "free, fair, credible, transparent, and peaceful."

But some tins no happy US goment about di elections wey don already happun for Nigeria, wey be Africa largest population.

Pipo wey no too comot to vote, "credible" report say voter intimidation bin dey, vote buying and violence na some of di tins wey dem say fall dia hand.

Tori say pipo lose dia live comot not only during di presidential election on 23 February but also for di 9 March govnorship elections.

"We extend our deepest sympathy to di families of those wey die, including di pipo wey work for di Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security services," di statement bin tok.