Image copyright NIGERIA BAR ASSOCIATION Image example Onnoghen dey face false declaration of assets accuse for di CCT

Federal goment on Thursday close case against one powerful Nigerian judge wey President Muhammadu Buhari bin suspend for January.

Justice Walter Onnoghen, wey chop suspension as Chief Justice of Nigeria dey face charge for Code of Conduct Tribunal say im no declare all im property im get before e start work for 2017.

Tori be say di lawyers wey dey represent Nigeria goment close di case afta dem call three out of di six witness to tok.

Aliyu Umar (SAN) announce di decision to close di prosecution case afta im call witness number three, Ifeoma Okeagbue, wey be official of Standard Chartered Bank.

Di oga of di defence lawyers for Onnoghen, Chief Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN) tok say im no gree make dem end di case like that but later e comot to announce say Onnoghen don chose to file "no-case submission".

Dis mean say prosecution no fit proof dia case wey dem bring come di Chief Justic of Nigeria.