Rerun election wey suppose happun for Kano State never start in over 80 percent of di polling units because of fight between political thugs and election officials wey no show face.

For about 10 polling units wey BBC visit, election neva start at all and pipo wey we follow tok, say thugs dey pursue voters and agents of opposition parties.

Di Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) bin don plan new elections for inside some areas for Kano State on 23 March, like dem don plan for 16 oda states.

Election officials and security officers never show but wetin dey clear na say and violence and voter intimidation dey happen for di polling units.

BBC contact Kano Police Command to hear wetin dem go tok because pipo tok say Police no dey do anything about wetin dey happun.

"Abeg i go call you back, i dey collect one report from Munjibir LGA." Dis na wetin DSP Abdullahi Haruna wey be Police tok tok pesin yan.

INEC PRO Garba Lawal yan about voting materials wey neva reach most areas and e tok say dem no dey aware.

"Please tell us di polling units wey materials neva reach so that we go call di EOs to know wetin dey happun."

Image example Outside Gwammaja polling unit e no dey clear if di pipo dia go fit vote because of fear of political area boys

For example, outside Gwammaja polling unit, area political thugs dey chase all di agents of oda major parties comot.

Oda tori pipo dey report say for Gama town, voters dia dey complain say strange pipo wey come from anoda area pursue dem, come comot card to vote. If di report dey true, e mean say voter intimidation dey dia.

Na di same tori for anoda polling unit for Dala LGA - still no voting and same complain say political thugs dey cause katakata.

Update

Di Kano State Resident Electoral Officer (REC) Shehu Risqua follow BBC tok and e say INEC dey aware of di election kasala for di state wey thugs dey cause and dem don begin work wit agency dem to find way to put am under control.