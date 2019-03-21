Image copyright Getty Images

Court don send three young girls go prison sake of say dem draw jaga jaga ontop pishure of dia president face for dia schoolbook. .

Di Court say di three girls dey among seven school pikin dem wey dem arrest last week for Kirundo province. Di oda four dem don release dem.

E happun for northeast Burundi wey no too far from di commercial capital Bujumbura and na President Pierre Nkurunziza face na im make di school pikin dem go prison.

All of dem dey face accuse say dem insult Nkurunziza as dem draw jag-jag ontop im pishure for dia school text books and dem go dey prison until court hear dia matter.

Dem fit face up to five years for prison if di court find dem guilty.

Tori be say dis no be di first time dis kain tin dey happun for 2016, dey put 11 pikin dem for prison ontop accuse say dem draw ontop Nkurunziza pishure for dia school text book.