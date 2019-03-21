Di Federal High Court for Abuja on Thursday shift judgement day on top di Bauchi governorship election wey happun for 9 March.

Justice Inyang Ekwo shift judgement for di case go 25 March afta im hear evritin wey di prosecution and defence lawyer dem get to tok.

Di lawyer wey cari di mata come court, Ahmed Raji, wey be lawyer for APC bin go court to stop INEC make e no kontinu wit collation and announcement of result for di election.

But di defence lawyer wey dey represent INEC, Abdulazeez Sani, say di Federal High Court no get power to hear di mata.

Im also say di prosecution council for go election tribunal fight di mata.

Raji explain give court say, na until winner comot for election na im tribunal go fit listen to di case. But as dem neva declare any winner for di Bauchi state, if dem go election tribunal e go troway dia case.

Raji add say, e dey unfair for INEC to say election dey inconclusive and den later change mouth witout telling all di party wey dey involve for di mata.

E say dem dey court to kwesion INEC decision becos, according to law, if di presiding officer don declare anything, INEC no get any power to change am except dem go court.

But INEC lawyer Sani say, APC lawyer argument no worth am.

Di judge, Inyang Ekwo say, dis case go quick conclude and within 10 days im go give judgement. E shift am go 25 March, 2019.

Di implication of dis be say INEC no fit resume collation and announcement of result for Bauchi State. If dem do am, na against di law.