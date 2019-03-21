Image copyright Nigeria defence hq

Di Armed Forces of Nigeria and di Nigeria Police on Thursday blame some of di katakata wey happun during di 2019 elections on oversabi of some of dia men.

Inside statement wey di Armed Forces of Nigeria and di Nigeria Police release, di Defence headquarters tok say dem dey aware of all di complain from kontri pipo about how some security agents bin cause serious katakata for di election.

But di military say some of those security agents na political jaguda pipo wey dress like army and police to come cause kasala.

Di military statement say e dey lawful according to section 217 of di 1999 constitution for army to join bodi wit police to provide security during election wen e dey necessary.

Police bin don alredi arrest 100 pipo wey dem suspect say be political jaguda pipo but army say dem still dey find more suspects.