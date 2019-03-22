Image copyright TWITTER/@NNPCgroup Image example Managing Director of NNPC Maikanti Baru and partner of di group

Di Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation say dem don begin di first stage of work to rehabilitate di Port Harcourt refinery.

Di Group Managing Director of NNPC na im flag off di work for di compound of di refinery on Thursday for Port Harcourt, South South Nigeria.

Dis work dey come 19 years afta di last Turn Around Maintenance of di kontri top refining plant.

Nigeria na one of di top oil producing kontries for di world wit four refineries wey get capacity to produce 445,000 barrels of oil per day.

Port Harcourt refinery alone get di capacity to produce 210,000 barrels per day, but wuru-wuru and lack of maintenance to allow di kontri to meet up.

NNPC Group General manager of di Public Affairs division Ndu Ughamadu tok inside statement say na Milan based Maire Technimont S.P.A go join body wit Technimont Nigeria to carry out di project.

Ughamadu say di first phase of di work wey go involve integrity check and equipment inspection go run for six months from di end of March, by di end of di first phase, di refinery supposed to dey deliver reach 60%.

NNPC say dem don arrange di rehabilitation work to start for Port Harcourt refinery before dem go move go Warri and Kaduna di oda refineries wey Nigeria get.