About 60 people die inside Ghana bus accident

Two buses for Ghana wey crush head-on kill roughly 60 passengers who dey on de two buses for Bono East Region of Ghana.

Police say de accident happen for Amoma Nkwanta inside Kintampo South District around 2.00am.

Kintampo Divisional Police Commander, ACP Joseph Antwi Gyawu, told Joy News dem start dey investigate how de two buses crush.

One of de buses with registration number GT 5694 18 and de other GT 3916 17, both get over 50 passengers for top.

Dem take de survivors wey sustain injury go nearby hospitals for treatment.

Reports wey dey filter through be say one of de buses catch fire after de accident so e make de casualties go up.

Police den fire officials dey ground der dey help collect remains den materials which dem go fit help identify de vitims.