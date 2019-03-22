Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano don tell BBC inside exclusive interview say im go accept defeat if im lose afta di Saturday rerun elections wey go hold across 28 local goments for di states.

Ganduje add say im no dey fear at all as e know say na God dey give power to pesin wey im like.

"I dey very confident about dis rerun because mistakes wey we make two weeks ago, we don correct am now but I ready to accept defeat if I lose di election and I go congratulate di winner because I believe say na God dey give power to pesin wey im want."

How preparations for di re-run?

Di Independent National Electoral Commission for Kano say dem don ready for di re-run.

Di resident electoral commissioner Prof. Shehu Risqua tell tori pipo on Thursday say, areas wey di election go hold get 207 polling units and 279 voting points with the total number of 128,324 registered voters.

Prof Shehu add say dem go distribute all sensitive and non sensitive materials on Friday and three oda REC's from Ogun, Kebbi and Zamfara go enter Kano to epp am do im work.

Image example Goment start water and road project for Gama local goment afta dem declare di Govnorship election inconclusive

Meanwhile some pipo wey dey Kano dey vex say Kano Police Command release statement say movement no go dey di whole state from 6am to 6pm on Saturday.

Pipo dey expect say since di rerun go happun for some places, di no movement no suppose affect di whole state but Police tok-tok pesin DSP tok say di measure dey necessary for security reasons.

"Di no movement na for di whole state to maintain security and we regret any inconvenience wey we cause pipo."

Kano na di most populated state for Nigeria according to 2006 census with 16.3 million pipo and dem get di second highest voting number for di state.

Kano na one of di states wey govnorship supplementary elections on Saturday. Di oda states na Sokoto, Benue, Adamawa and Plateau.