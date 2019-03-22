Image copyright Getty Images Image example Soft drinks with sugar fit increase your chance to get cancer

New study don show say sugar fit increase cancer tumour wey dey grow inside body.

Sabi pipo wey dey Weill Cornell Medicine for New York publish one study wey show say high-fructose corn syrup wey dey inside one can of soft drink increase di growth of colon tumours wey dey inside mice.

Even though dem gats do more research to show say di tin dey do di same tin for humans, di scientists believe say di tin fit affect cancer treatment and prevention.

Dr. Marcus D. Goncalves wey be assistant professor of medicine for Weill Cornell Medicine tok say if pesin dey normally get growth for inside im body or if dem get colon cancer, dem fit dey feed dia tumour if dem dey take soft drinks, drinks wey get plenty sugar.

Dis no be di first time dis kain study they comot.

Cancer Council Victoria and University of Melbourne for Australia also do anoda research wey link plenty intake of soft drinks to cancer.

Researchers don tok say too much soft drinks and beverages dey contribute to obseisty and diabetes. Dem also add say Colon cancer rates dey high as plenti pipo dey drink soft drinks.