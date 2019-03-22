Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di star wan use di saying do t-shirts and posters

Cardi B don file to trademark di word wey she dey like use for her songs well-well, "Okurrr".

Di "Bodak Yellow" rapper cari dis phrase scata for her first album wey win 2019 Grammy, Invasion of Privacy.

For 2018, she tok say di way to pronounce am na like "cold pigeon for New York City".

She make di application from her company Washpoppin and e go dey for tins wey di company go sell like T-shirts and hoodies.

Dem also do anoda application for "cups and posters".

According to di application, dem dey spell di word with three "r" but she also wan trademark Okurr so no pesin go fit use am do fake tins to dey sell.

Social Media dey ask who start to dey tok Okurr

Pipo don dey wonder weda na Cardi B be di first pesin wey dey tok "Okurrr".

Some pipo tok say no be Cardi B start to dey say di word, as dem bin don hear am from reality star, Khloe Kardashia before.

Trademarks wey Pop stars don try do

Cardi B no go be di first star wey bin try trade mark words wey dem use as songs or dem give pikin.

Taylor Swift

Image copyright Getty Images

For 2015, Taylor swift bin try to trademark lyrics from her 1989 album like "this sick beat" and "we never go out of style".

Britney Spears

Britney Spears bin try to trademark di title of the song Toxic for 2005. She bin no succeed.

Prince

Di estate of di late musician dey try to trademark one shade of purple wey dem dey call Love Symbol #2 wey dem tok say "na di official colour of di brand wey e bin leave wen im die."

Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Wen dem bin porn dia first pikin, dem bin try to trademark dia pikin name, Blue Ivy Carter so oda pipo no use her name for unlicensed products. But dem neva approve am but dem neva stop to dey try sha.