More women entrepreneurs for Africa go participate for di Tony Elumelu entrepreneurship programme for 2019.

Di total number of women wey win for dis year be 1080 and di kontries wit di highest shortlist of women be Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Namibia, Madagascar, Cape Verde, São Tomé and Príncipe and South Africa.

Di founder of di foundation, Tony Elumelu say e dey pain am say even though Africa get potential, poverty still plenty and di only way to solve di mata na to empower women and young pipo dem.

Image copyright TWITTER/@TonyElumeluFDN

For dis year, na about 216 thousand pipo apply for di programme and na about 3050 pipo dey successful.

These winners go go through training plus get 5 thousand dollars as seed moni to take grow dia business.

Safiya Bello-Omotosho and Samuel Arabome wey be one of di winners for Abuja, say dem no believe dia eyes wen dem get email say dem win.