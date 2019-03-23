Image example Dis one happun for Dala LGA

PDP chairmo for Kano Rabiu Bichi tok say e dey necessary for INEC to cancel di rerun wey suppose happun on Saturday for Kano as cases of political thuggery and no voting full everywhere.

Bichi for press conference wey e hold wit media pipo add say if INEC no cancel dem go pursue di mata for court because Kano pipo don show say na dem (PDP) dem want.

"Wetin dey happun for Kano today no be elections but thuggery and di whole world dey watch. We call on INEC to cancel and if dem no cancel we go pursue our rights."

Image example PDP chairmo for Kano Rabiu Bichi (na im dey middle dey tok to tori pipo)

APC Secretary for di state Ibrahim Sarina tok say all dis na opposition tok as where e dey for Takai LGA voting dey happun without any issue."I dey Takai LGA and everything dey move smoothly forget everything wey opposition dey tok."