Kano bloody, oda states rerun na helele

Wit current tori from all over Nigeria wia extra (supplementary) election dey happun, we notice say na kata-kata full inside, according to PDP Presidential Candidate Atiku Abubakar

Atiku write for Twitter say because no be di whole kontri dey do election, im bin expect Saturday vote to go smoothly.

But who sai, fifght-fight between jaguda pipo cause kasala for Kano state northwest Nigeria, even sef pipo die and di election bin get k-leg for over 80 percent of di polling units.

Nigeria election office - Independent National Electoral Commission dey expected to announce results for wia election finally happun on Saturday.

For some polling units wey BBC visit, election officials no show face and thugs pursue voters and agents of opposition parts

Professor Shehu Risqua wey be INEC oga for Kano say dem dey aware of disruptions wey jagudapipo do to scata tins and dem dey work wit security operatives to bring di situation under control.

For Benue, north central Nigeria, di INEC oga, Nentawe Yilwatda tell BBC Pidgin say afta dem deploy election material finish for polling unit for Ukum local goment, some jaguda pipo come dey shoot for up.

Dem collect electoral material and burn dem but dat no INEC staff wunjure and dat im don ask do military to evacuate all di INEC staff wey di work for di area.

Dis rerun election of Saturday suppose happun across 13 states of Nigeria including Kano, Benue, Bauchi, Sokoto and for Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos.

Image example How election bin happun for Dogon Daji town of Sokoto State.

Image example Dis heavily pregnant woman Fom Faith Sati afta she cast her vote for one of di polling units inside supplementary elections for plateau state.

