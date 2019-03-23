Sokoto Doctor dey face fire say im ‘rape’ im patient

Image copyright AFP

One doctor for Sokoto north west Nigeria dey face controversy ontop tori and accuse say im rape im married female patient.

Doctor Faruk Tijjani dey work wit one public hospital for Sokoto State.

Di woman lawyer Muhammadu Mansur tell BBC Pidgin say di woman brother in law naim introduce dem give di doctor afta dem confam say she get fibroid.

"Her sister husband and di doctor dey work for di same hospital and na im introduce di victim husband to di doctor. She get fibroid wahala so she go meet di doctor to do di operation, then two months after di successful operation, na im Dr Faruk call her husband on Friday say make e send im wife come di following day, she go meet am around 10am on Saturday."

"Na dat Saturday according to di victim, di doctor give her injection wey make her unconscious after e tell her to remove all her clothes for check up come dey touch-touch her body.

"As she wake up around 7pm na im she see semen for her body and she confront di doctor about why e rape her and e tell her to keep am secret because of her marriage."

"E give her N1000 to enter Keke go house, na after 3 months wey she no see her menstrual flow she come go Hospital for check where dem confam say her womb get issue. Na dat time she reveal wetin happun with Dr Faruk then her husband carry her come meet us."

"I convince her to go back to di hospital to record di man so dat we go get evidence and now we get evidence wia im say I'm rape her." Na so Mansur tok

Meanwhile di doctor don deny di accuse.

Tijjani wey speak with BBC Pidgin say na lie di woman dey tok and e don defend imsef for front of various panels of inquiry do ministry of health out togeda to investigate di mata.

"Wetin dis woman report na lie and she just wan spoil my name, I no rape her and I no do anytin wit her.

" I do operation on her and I follow all di procedure wey I suppose follow, everything dey inside di report wey I give di panel dem wey I face ontop di issue." Na so Dr Faruk tok.

BBC contact commissioner of health for Sokoto State Dr Ali Inname and permanent Secretary Almustapha Usman over di issue but none of dem pick call or reply text message.

Barrister Muhammad Mansur tok say dem get evidence on tape and dem go pursue di mata to do end.