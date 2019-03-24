Governor Lalong don win Plateau governorship election

Image copyright Twitter/SimonLalong

Di incumbent Govnor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong of di All Progressives Congress (APC) don win di 2019 govnorship election, afta INEC declare am winner one day afta supplementary elections.

Lalong win wit 595, 582 votes to defeat Sen. Jeremiah Useni of di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), wey get 546, 813 votes.

Di Independent National Election Commission, wey be Nigeria election office, declare di winner afta di supplementary elections wey dem do for 40 polling units inside nine local government areas of di state.