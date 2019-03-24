Image copyright Tambuwal/Facebook Image example Tambuwal wey port from APC to PDP don win di 2019 govnorship elections according to INEC

Na different different tori dey comot one day afta Bauchi, Sokoto, Plateau, Kano and Benue states bin do govnorhip supplementary elections, and we get di updates of how tins be now.

23 March na di day wey di five states suppose conclude di matter of who go be dia govnor for di next four years, but tins no go according to plan - for voters, for di election office and even for di parties demsef.

Dis na di updates wey know as at di time we do dis tori - wey be 11am on 24 March.

Plateau

Earlier dis morning, INEC announce say incumbent Govnor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong of di All Progressives Congress (APC) don win di 2019 govnorship election, afta im win wit 595, 582 votes to defeat Senator Jeremiah Useni of di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), wey get 546, 813 votes.

Di election for Plateau bin dey peaceful.

Sokoto

INEC don declare Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal as winner. Im win wit 512,002 votes from di two elections combine: di first one on 9 March and di 23 March supplementary elections.

Ahmad Aliyu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) almost reach Tambuwal wit 511,661.

So na wit just 341 votes Tambuwal - wey bin dey APC before but port go PDP - take win.

Bauchi

INEC release informate ontop Twitter say collation centre for Bauchi just begin work dis morning. So e no dey clear when dem go finish count count, but e no suppose pass today.

Kano

Chairmo of PDP, di main opposition party for Kano Rabiu Bichi, don already ask INEC to cancel di rerun elections dia sake of political thuggery wey dem say affect free and fair voting everywhere.

BBC also take our eye see say voting no happun for di ten polling units wey we visit because of wetin resemble voter intimidation.

Image example Dis one happun for Dala LGA

But APC Secretary for di state Ibrahim Sarina tok say wetin PDP tok no enta because for where im dey for Takai LGA, voting dey happun without any issue. "I dey Takai LGA and everything dey move smoothly, forget everything wey opposition dey tok."

Benue

As at yesterday evening, INEC oga for di state Nentawe Yilwatda tell BBC say di rerun election for Benue State north central Nigeria dey go jejely except for two local goment: Ukum and Kwande wia jaguda pipo try cause kata-kata.

Im say for Ukum, bad pipo collect election material and burn dem but dat no INEC staff wunjure and for Kwande, jaguda pipo manage to tiff voter register go.

By dis morning report don comot for local media say gunmen shoot one INEC official inside attack wey happun as im dey go election headquarters.