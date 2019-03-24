Image example Bala Mohammed and Govnor Mohammed Abubakar

Collation of results don end for Bauchi state, North West Nigeria and di Peoples Democratic Party govnorship candidate Bala Mohammed dey lead wit 6376 votes for di result of di re-run election wey happun on Saturday.

Im closest rival and di current govnor of di state Mohammed Abubakar of di All Progressive Congress (APC) dey im back wit 5117 votes.

But di returning officer for di state Prof Kyari Mohammed say im no get power to declare di winner yet because result from Tafawa Balewa local goment area neva ready.

But dem don announce all oda local goment own.

INEC bin announce say supplementary election no go hold for for Tafawa Balewa local goment because of di case wey APC and dia candidate carry go court to stop INECto continue wit collation .

Court go deliver judgement ontop di mata on Monday March 25.