Peaceful protest by opposition wey feel cheated before di announcement by INEC

Supporters of Abdullahi Ganduje wey just win re-election as Kano State Governor, don cari dia celebration destroy Emir of Kano posters inside di goment house coronation hall.

For video wey BBC News Pidgin see, Govnor Ganduje supporters shortly after INEC declare dia oga win, dem begin dey shout 'Saban Sarki' wey mean say we want new Emir.

Tori be say Di Emir Sanusi Sanusi and Ganduje no dey in good terms.

"We get to appeal for peace and stability. Those wey dey jubilate make dem do am in peace to avoid intimidation and those wey no dey happy make dem take am it in good faith.

"But all wetin I fit tok na say, na democracy in action and we need to live togeda," na wetin Abdullahi Ganduje tell tori pipo for goment house Kano on Sunday night , shortly after Nigeria election office declare am di winner of di govnorship election for Kano state.

Police do beg pipo of Kano state to remain calm especially afta some section of Badawa school burn down Sunday midnight.

Police issue statement say na electrical fault cause di school to burn but tori for town be say opposition supporters wey feel say dem cheat dem for di election begin scata before midnight on Sunday.

Di Returning officer for Kano state Bello Shehu, wey announce di result say Ganduje, wey be di current govnor of di state, score a total of 1,033,695 votes to defeat im closest rival, opposition People's Democratic Party candidate Abba Kabir Yusuf wey get 1,024,713 votes.

But before Nigeria election office declare Ganduje winner, some of di party agents bin provoke say wuru-wuru full inside di election.

Some of di agents and observers accuse say violence full di election as thugs injure pipo, and election no happun for some polling units.

Ganduje tell tori pipo Channels TV say for di next four yearsim plan na to add jara ontop di programs and policies wey im don dey do alreadyfor di last four years of im first term.

"I believe say we go take Kano to di next level considering wetin we already don do for ground," im tok.