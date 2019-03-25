Image copyright Kano Government House Image example Governor Abdulahi Ganduje and his deputy NasirU Gawuna afta di announcement by INEC say na dem win.

Normal operations and movements neva enter Kano since afta Sunday governorship election declaration by INEC wey show say Govnor Abdullahi Ganduje na im win.

Kannywood movie wey many pipo dey wait for titled Nisan Kwana featuring two major stars Rahama Sadau and Sadiq Sani say dem suppose start production today but due to tension wey still dey dem go hold on to see how things go be first.

"Na today we suppose start production but based on di mood wey dey town, we go hold on first to see how things go be before we make any move." Hamza Dogo wey be casting executive tell BBC.

Na so di tin be for some schools as well, as many parents wey bring dia pikin come school learn say school no dey because dem wan see how things go be first.

"We no wan collect children then later start to dey call parents to come pick dia children so to be on the safe side, no school today, make we use di day gauge the mood first." Afeez Sani wey be Headmaster for Bradford College yan.

Kano election na one of di most keenly contested and at the end of di day na only a little above 8000 votes separate Govnor Ganduje and im rival Abba Yusuf.

Although Abba party PDP believe say wuru wuru dey di election, APC wey win tok say na clean victory wey show say Kano pipo dey enjoy Ganduje.

Di Returning officer for Kano state Bello Shehu, wey announce di result say Ganduje, wey be di current govnor of di state, score a total of 1,033,695 votes to defeat im closest rival, opposition People's Democratic Party candidate Abba Kabir Yusuf wey get 1,024,713 votes.

But before Nigeria election office declare Ganduje winner, some of di party agents bin provoke say wuru-wuru full inside di election.

Abdullahi Ganduje supporters want new Emir, school catch fire for Kwankwasiya strong hold

Image copyright Kwankwasiya reporters Image example Peaceful protest by opposition wey feel cheated before di announcement by INEC

Pipo wey dey celebrate Govnor Abdullahi Ganduje re-election as Kano State Govnor use dia celebration destroy Emir of Kano posters and fotos inside Kano goment house coronation hall.

For video wey BBC News Pidgin see, Govnor Ganduje supporters shortly after INEC declare dia oga winner, dem begin dey shout 'Sabon Sarki' wey mean say we want new Emir.

Tori be say di Emir Sanusi and Govnor Ganduje no dey in good terms.

"We get to appeal for peace and stability. Those wey dey jubilate make dem do am in peace to avoid intimidation and those wey no dey happy make dem take am it in good faith.

"But all wetin I fit tok na say, na democracy in action and we need to live togeda," na wetin Abdullahi Ganduje tell tori pipo for goment house Kano on Sunday night , shortly after Nigeria election office declare am di winner of di govnorship election for Kano state.

Meanwhile Nigeria Police don beg pipo of Kano state to remain calm especially afta some section of Badawa school burn down Sunday midnight.

Police issue statement say na electrical fault cause di school to burn but tori for town be say opposition supporters wey feel say dem cheat dem for di election begin scata before midnight on Sunday.

Image copyright Kano State DG Media

Some of di agents and observers accuse say violence full di election as thugs injure pipo, and election no happun for some polling units.

Ganduje tell tori pipo Channels TV say for di next four yearsim plan na to add jara ontop di programs and policies wey im don dey do alreadyfor di last four years of im first term.

"I believe say we go take Kano to di next level considering wetin we already don do for ground," im tok.