Nigeria president Muhammadu Buhari campaign council don ask di police and Department of State Service to investigate di opposition People's Democratic Party ontop accuse say dem hack into di server of di Independent National Electoral Commission server.

Inside petition wey tok-tok pesin of di campaign council Festus Keyamo sign, di party accuse PDP say some jaguda pipo for PDP get access to di server so dem go fit smuggle fake results inside.

Dis one dey come afta PDP submit petition for di Presidential Election petition tribunal say "Di data from INEC server, from result wey dem collate from state to state show say Atiku get 18,356,732 votes to defeat Buhari who dem say score 16,741,430 votes.

According to Keyamo, di fact say dem claim say dem get di figure from INEC server show say some criminally minded pipo for PDP get access to INEC server to smuggle in result.

According to di petition, di shout wey PDP bin dey shout make president Buhari sign di Electoral amendment bill wey contain provision for electronic transmission of results to INEC server, show say PDP get oda plans.

Keyamo tok say PDP bin don prepare results down to smuggle into INEC server but di postponement of di election on February 16 spoil dia plans..

"Dem must invite di leaders of PDP to qweshion dem, dem must prosecute and arrest di pipo wey dem catch wey get hand inside di mata." Na so Keyamo tok.

Keyamo conclude say although opposition na beta tin for kontri, no be excuse criminality and mago-mago.