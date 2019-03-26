Image copyright INEC

Nigeria election office INEC say by di end of work on Tuesday dem go announce di new date wey dem go take do extra supplementary election for Adamawa state, north-east part of di kontri.

Dis na afta high court for Adamawa state remove order wey bin block road for Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to do extra election for 44 polling units dem for di state.

Na Movement for Restoration and Defence of Democracy (MRRD) bin file case for court against INEC to stop di supplementary election for Adamawa.

Afta di 9 March Govnorship election, INEC declare di election inconclusive.

As at wen di election enta inconclusive, di Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Hammadu Fintiri bin dey lead wit 32,476-votes from di first election afta gada 367,471 votes while di candidate of All Progressives Congress, Jubrilla Bindow get 334,995 votes.

More details later.