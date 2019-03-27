Image copyright Joseph Opoku Gakpo Image example De RTI Bill go make am possible say de Ghanaians get constitutional right to demand information from public office holders and some private entities

Parliament for Ghana pass Right to Information (RTI) Bill late evening on Tuesday afta 20 years since de first draft.

Members of Parliament sit for extra hours before dem finally do third reading of de RTI Bill, ryders what left be say de President for assent en signature to am so say e go turn law.

Second Deputy Speaker who chair de sitting, Alban Bagbin announce afta de third reading say;

"E be de right of de good people pf Ghana to get all de information wey dey from people wey dem give power and trust for and behalf of Ghanaians."

"I think say Ghanaians go now celebrate say we pass dis Bill, we hope say de President go sign de Bill as soon as e catch en office" Mr Bagbin add.

Some Ghanaians praise government sake of President Akufo-Addo promise Ghanaians say he go pass de RTI Bill wey he deliver.

De RTI Bill go make am possible say de Ghanaians get constitutional right to demand information from public office holders and some private entities who dem give power den national resources to work.