Opera na musical theatre form wey don dey since di 1600s and plenty countries don use am from Germany to Russia and France.

Now, Helen Epega wey dey use ‘The Venus Bushfires’ as her stage name, don adapt opera with Nigerian style to come create di first Pidgin Opera wey she call ‘Song Queen.’

Di show wey first show for London in 2015 get di sneak preview for di house of di British Deputy High Commissioner before di grand finale for November.

Di Pidgin Opera wey don travel around Europe and South Africa dey tell di story of peace and balance for di earth use classic opera style with African sounds, style and dance.