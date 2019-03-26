Image copyright Twitte/@Koguna Image example Zamfara govnor elect Mukhtar Idris and Zamfara state govnor Abdul'Aziz Yari

Di Independent National Electoral commission don match break ontop di presentation of certificates of return for di Zamfara govnorship and State House of Assembly election wey dem suppose do on Wednesday March 27 2019.

INEC bin don declare di APC govnorship candidate Mukhtar Idris as di winner of di March 9 govnorship election, and im suppose collect im certificate on Wednesday.

According to INEC, dis na as dem receive di judgement of di court of appeal for Sokoto wey cancel di primary of di All Progressives Congress wey produce candidates for di elections. INEC say dem dey study am.

On Monday, di Court of Appeal Sokoto Division, push go corner, di judgment wey di Zamfara High Court deliver wey allow the APC to present candidates for di 2019 elections.

Na di lawmaker wey dey represent di Zamfara Central district and Senate Committee Chairman ontop Petroleum (Downstream), Senator Kabiru Marafa, and 129 odas file di appeal.

Meanwhile Zamfara State Governor, Abdul'Aziz Yari wey be senator elect, bin don react to di appeal court judgment say im go carry di mata go Supreme Court to chook eye inside.