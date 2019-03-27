Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dem still dey find di third suspect

Ghana Police charge two men plus rape den other offences after dem rape group of British schoolgirls last year December.

De armed men broke inside de accommodation of de students dema teachers den attack dem at gunpoint.

Na de British group come Ghana as part of dema school trip, Ghana Police reveal sey as dem dey sleep evening tee wey de suspects enter, shoot de security guard den "assault de girls sexually."

Ishmael Akyene, 34, who be Ghanaian dey face 14 counts of robbery, one count of rape, one count of conspiracy to rape, one count of possession of a firearm, one count of possessing instrument wey dem take enter unlawfully den one count of entry and money laundering.

Another guy, Daniel Akpan, 29, who be Nigerian dey face 14 counts of robbery, two counts of rape, one count of conspiracy to rape, one count of possession of firearm, one count of possessing instrument wey dem take enter unlawfully den count of money laundering.

Both of dem dey inside police custody while search dey continue for third suspect who dey on the run.