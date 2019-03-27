Image copyright Getty Images Image example Even phone and printers follow for wetin EU wan take appreciate NYSC members

Di European Union don announce plan to do dash dia equipment to NYSC members wey work during di 2019 general elections for Nigeria.

Dis equipment - like mobile phones, laptop computers and printers - na di ones wey di EU demsef use for dia election monitoring work and now dem wan take am appreciate corpers wey do temporary work (ad-hoc staff) or do voter education work for for dia "contribution and sacrifice".

Any NYSC member wey dey interested need to send in entry ontop social media: Instagram and Twitter.

Skip Twitter post by @EUinNigeria The EU Delegation to Nigeria wants to donate the items used by the EU Election Observation Mission during its assignment in the country to deserving National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members, in recognition of their contribution and sacrifice in the just-concluded elections. — EU in Nigeria 🇪🇺 (@EUinNigeria) March 27, 2019

How to enter

Dis na wetin EU dey ask from corpers wey wan collect dis awoof equipment.

Upload photo of yoursef wey show you dey do di ad-hoc staff work or voter education work

Also add video wey no pass 30 secs wia you go say why you choose to volunteer

Send dis material as message to dem ontop Twitter or Instagram on @EUinNigeria

Tag am wit #EU4DemocracyNG

EU say di deadline na April 3, 2019 and dem go from dia choose who deserve to win.