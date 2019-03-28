Image copyright G E C

Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana on Thursday say dem arrive at decision to compile a new voters register which dem go use for de 2020 presidential and parliamentary election.

De EC say dem take dis decision plus political parties for dema Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting wey happen Wednesday, 27 March.

Afta dema talks plus parties dem take key decisions around preparation for 2019 District Level Elections and Referendum, Inspection of Political Party Offices den updates on audit compliance of de parties, de EC explain for press statement wey dem release.

Pressure group Let My Vote Count Alliance (LMCV) before 2016 elections call for new register afta claims sey de current one be bloated, but den EC Chairperson, Charlotte Osei no give dem face.

But Director of Elections for Ghana main opposition party wey be National Democratic Congress - NDC, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah say EC dey lie sake of e no be true say dem agree on compilation of new voters register.

Image copyright G E C

"Where dis one dey come from, voters register compilation be major delicate decision… dem smuggle am, we no take such decision into it, dis be totally unacceptable."

De party go officially respond to de EC over de claims say dem agree plus political parties on compiling new register, according to According to Elvis Afriyie Ankrah.

He explain say as a party dem no sheda dey against de compilation of new register but how EC dey claim say political parties agree on am meanwhile nothing like that happen dey worry.

Next general election for Ghana go happen December 2020, so far about 15.7 million people dey de voters register top out of de country en 28 million population.