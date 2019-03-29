Image copyright Twitter

Peoples Democratic Party candidate Ahmadu Fintiri win Adamawa state Govnorship election for north-east Nigeria, according to results from di kontri election office.

Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC on Thursday midnight declare say Fintiri, wey don be former acting governor of di state, secure 376,552 votes to defeat di current Govnor Jibrilla Bindow of All Progressives Congress wey score 336,386 votes.

INEC do supplementary governorship election for Adamawa state on Thursday 28 March 2019 afta high court on Tuesday morning remove order wey bin block road fordem to do extra election for 44 polling units dem for di state.

Na Movement for Restoration and Defence of Democracy (MRRD) bin file case for court against INEC to stop di supplementary election for Adamawa.

Afta di 9 March Govnorship election, INEC declare di election inconclusive.

As at wen di election enta inconclusive, di Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Hammadu Fintiri bin dey lead wit 32,476-votes from di first election afta gada 367,471 votes while di candidate of All Progressives Congress, Jubrilla Bindow get 334,995 votes.