Image example Justice Nyako tok say di trial must end one way or di other.

Federal High Court for Abuja Nigeria don order di arrest of di leader of di Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu on top accuse of treasonable felony

Justice Binta Nyako say di trial of Kanu wey don fail to appear for court since April 25, 2017 without any explanation go begin even if im dey absent.

Di judge base im decision on provision of section 352 (4) of di Administrative of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.

Kanu lawyer oga Ifeanyi Ejiofor been oppose di prosecuting counsel, Magaji Labaran oral application as im ask di court to give am more time to explain why im client never appear for court. But di court no gree.