Image example Mr Voiceover tell BBC Pidgin say im write; WAEC 3 times, W/GCE 3 times, NECO 3 times, JAMB 5 times, NATEB once and N/GCE 2 times within five years before e finally make am enta university of Benin (UNIBEN).

One popular adage say all fingers no dey equal, dis na true wit di case of Mr Voiceover wey struggle for 5 years and write O'Level exams 17 times before im enta university.

Emmanel Oluwasayomi Ahmadu AKA Mr Voiceover wey be graduate of Mass communication now bin struggle well-well to fit gain admission, so tey e write O'Level exams 17 times.

E reveal say at one time di thought of to take im own life (commit suicide) begin dey enta im mind during di period wey im dey struggle wit di O'Level exam as e be say some of im age mates don gain admission enta school while some odas don even graduate and dey work.

"Wen I see my mate and even pipo wey I senior, wey most of dem bin don go school finish and even some of dem dey don dey work, I no dey happy at all and even dat kain thought to go commit suicide dey come y mine dat time."

"Di kain way my mama feel wen I dey write di exam no good at all, even sometimes she go dey cry dey say which kain pikin be dis."

Image example Emmanel Oluwasayomi Ahmadu say im dey use im experience take encourage odas.

Mr Voice over say wetin inspire am to continue to dey write na di mindset say im wan go school.

Because of some family issues, Mr voice over tok say im i attend like 16 Primary Schools and 14 secondary and repeat plenti classes like SS 1 wey im repeat like four times.

Mr voice over add say im dey use im experience take dey encourage pipo wey dey depress or dey struggle for life make dem no give up.

E dey use im Non-Governmental Organization, Mr Voiceover Mentorship Initiative to organize Community Mental Health Awareness And Sensitization Programme for di six geo-political zones of Nigeria