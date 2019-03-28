Image copyright CBS Image example Lanita Carter say she bin tink of Kelly as "a brother" before di incident happun

One of R Kelly accusers ontop di sex abuse case wey im dey face wey bin no wan pipo to know who she be don open mouth tok outside for di first time.

"I do dey ashamed of my past again, Lanita Carter tell tori pipo CBS News. "Wetin pipo wey no believe go tok no dey shame me again."

Carter who be Kelly hairdresser before claim say di R&B start try to force her to do oral sex wit am for 2003. Wen she no gree, she tok say im masturbate come spit for her face.

Kelly don everly deny all di charges and tori against am.

Carter who be 24 di time di attack happun say she decide to tok afta she watch Kelly TV interview wit Gayle King, for wia im cry as im claim say im accusers dey "try to kill" am.

"I feel say e suppose be crime... say e just go ontop television dey lie," na so Carter tok.

"Na actually di reason I dey here."

Skip Youtube post by CBS This Morning Warning: Third party content may contain adverts End of Youtube post by CBS This Morning Image Copyright CBS This Morning CBS This Morning

Wit tears for her eyes, di 40-year-old describe how she bin see Kelly as "a brother" dey defend am against earlier accus eof abuse.

"I go tell pipo, 'pray for am'. E no be wetin pipo dey call am," na so she tell CBS News correspondent Jericka Duncan.

She narrate how di tin happun come describe how e affetc her life.

"I don dey carry dis tin since 2003,2 she tok. "I don siddon for public bus dey watch pipo dey tok: 'You hear wetin dem do wit R. Kelly? Dem nid to leave dat man alone.'

"And I no go fit stand up for myself."

Carter go police di day of di incient for February 2003; but later sign $650,000 settlement wit Kelly, where di star deny any wrongdoing.

Six years later, di singer release a song wey im call Hair Braider, wia im describe say im dey have sex wit one hairdresser.

Image copyright CBS Image example R Kelly continue to dey deny di sexual abuse acccuse dem

Dis one make dem do anoda confidential settlement, dis time for $100,000, wia Kelly agree to stop to dey perform di song. Again im claim say e no do any wrong.

Carter dey break dis agreement dem as she come out to tok.

Meanwhile Kelly lawyer don respond say "Dem bin investigate these allegations dem fully and dem decide afta dem chook eye inside all di evidence dem not to charge am."

Kelly dey out on bail afta dem nack am 10 counts charge of criminal sexual abuse.

52 years old Kelly fit spend 70 years for prison if dem find am guilty, but im don plead not guilty to all di charges.