Ms Sultana no sabi say she still dey carri twins for belle

One woman don born twins almost one month after she deliver premature baby boy, her doctor don tell di BBC.

Arifa Sultana, 20, from Bangladesh born baby for late February, but 26 days later dem rush her go hospital again when she say she dey feel pain inside her belle.

Doctors come see say she still dey pregnant with twins inside anoda uterus , so dem do emergency Caesarean for am.

Di twins she born - one male and female - dey healthy and dem discharge am with no complications.

'We dey very shocked'

Dr Sheila Poddar, the gynaecologist wey perform di Caesarean tell BBC say she shock.

"When di patient come, we do ultrasound come see say she get twin pikin dem," Dr Poddar tok.

"We dey very shocked and surprised. I never see dis kain thing before."

According to Dr Poddar, Ms Sultana and her husband dey "very poor" and she bin no do any ultrasound before she go for di first delivery.

One gynaecologist for Singapore say na uterus didelphys - di condition wey make woman dey get two uteruses na im she get - di condition no dey "uncommon like pipo tink".

Wetin be uterus didelphys?

Dis na disorder whereby female go develop double uterus instead of one.

Sometimes di condition dey dey serious and e fit cause fertility problems.

Although, informate no dey for Nigeria onto di number of women for di kontri wey get am, tori be say na about 1,000 women na im di condition dey affect for UK.

Dr Kayode Samuel Adebayo wey dey work as Gynaecologist consultant for Lagos Nigeria, say uterus didelphys no too common for Nigeria.

"Na two cases I don see in di last 12 years wey I don dey work", Dr Adebayo tell BBC Pidgin.

But according to di doctor, ultrasound scan wey don cheap for Nigeria don make am easy to detect di two uterus inside woman belle - if to say she get am.

Dis one mean say dem go comot pikin dem from di two uterus just one time.