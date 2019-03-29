Kenya don burn thousands of condoms wey fail test

Image copyright SPL Image example Dem say di condoms get holes and fail thickness test

Authorities for Kenya don destroy $100,000-worth of Fiesta condoms, di Pharmacy and Poisons Board announce for Twitter.

Dem say dis wan na afta di condoms fail quality tests.

Last year, di health ministry bin recall Fiesta Stamina and Fiesta Big Black condoms say dem no meet quality.

"Di batch for Fiesta Stamina fail freedom from holes test while dat for Fiesta Big Black fail thickness test," one statement wey Citizen TV quote, tok for November.

Last year, one man Williamson Omworo bin sue one condom company afta e burst as im dey use am.