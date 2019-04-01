April Fool's Day scam wey fit catch you today

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Some cultures dey do clown parade on dis day

April Fool's Day no be new tin and evri year for dis time, evri pesin eye go dey chook make dem no fall mugu at any point in time.

Different cultures get different explanation dey for how e take start but di endgame na e go make who ever fall victim to look like fool.

You fit don fall for any of dis tricks already from before and fit still fall again because dem dey easy to fall for plenti times as dem easy to fool pipo.

Alex Feldman na pesin wey dey go around wit im Fool Hat dey share moni

Five popular pranks for April Fool for Naija