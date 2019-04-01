Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Di Lagos State Police Commissioner Mu'azu Zubairu don summon meeting for all units wey dey operate for di Mangoro area of di state.

Dis na afta officers of di Federal SARS division of di police, 'shoot' pesin die around di Punch Estate area of Mangoro on Sunday.

Police tok-tok pesin for di state, Bala Elkana wey confam di tori to BBC Pidgin, say dem battle for long hours on Sunday to clear di road, afta pipo wey provoke for di mata block road.

"By dis morning we don send for all di teams wey dey operate for dat area to come for meeting, to brief us on wetin happun," im tok.

E no clear how di victim take die, but some pipo for social media say di anti-cultism unit of F-SARS bin go arrest one youth wey carri dreadlocks for head, come begin shoot anyhow wey kill di young man wey dey watch football match.

Image copyright POLICENG_PCRRU/TWITTER Image example Dis SARS na di government security force wey dey put eye on top crime mata for Nigeria

Di police tok-tok pesin say dem create dis anti-cultism unit to deal wit all di cases of cultism "wey dey almost wan consume di [Lagos] state"

Im add say before 12 noon on Monday, police go don really sabi wetin really happun fo di area.

Oga Elkana dey confident say police go take handle di mata seriously if dem see say di police wey shoot dey wrong,

"We get di Ikorodu issue wia bullet hit schoolgirl and the action of di command bin dey clear. Wen we try di policeman for orderly room and find out say wetin im do dey wrong, we carri am go court.

"Any policeman wey do anyhow, go face di law," im tok.

Some Nigerians for social media dey provoke for di mata, say SARS don start again.

Skip Twitter post by @ewomaE We celebrated #ENDSARS some months ago and now it's back. How will a state security agent become a terrorist organization to its citizen? This tells much about the government. — Ewoma (@ewomaE) April 1, 2019

Skip Twitter post by @ChukChambers These monsters have killed far more innocent people than criminals. Just imagine living in fear of a law enforcement agency. #EndSARS — Black_Prince (@ChukChambers) April 1, 2019

SARS na special anti-robbery squad of Nigeria Police and last year dem enta news wella because of how dem dey take do tins. Some Nigerians enta street protest and even create di #EndSARS campaign, unto how dem say di police unit dey take treat especially young pipo.

Nigeria goment bin set up committee to torchlight how di unit dey take behave, wey make dem try to rearrange how dem take dey operate. But many pipo say nothing don change wit how di police unit dey take do things.