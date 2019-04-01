Nipsey Hussle: Drake, Rihanna and J Cole , MI, KCee pour tributes for di rapper wey gunshot kill
- 1 April 2019
Social media still dey go gaga afta tori land since Sunday evening say African-American rapper Nipsey Hussle die for gunshot.
Di 33 year old Grammy nominated rapper die from multiple gunshot in front of him clothing shop wey him call Marathon Clothing.
Di suspect wey dem never find also injure two pipo.
Di Los Angeles Crisis Response Team confam am for tweet.
Today we lost a great musician, Nipsey Hussle. Our Mayor’s Crises Response Team has responded to this tragedy. We are now consoling and offering support to the family. Our prayers are with them and all those who knew and loved Nipsey Hussle.— Los Angeles Crisis Response Team (@lamayor_crt) April 1, 2019
Plenti artists including Drake, Rihanna and J Cole don pay tribute to Nipsey Hussle wey.
Drake describe am as "a man of respect and a don"
Fuck. My whole energy is just at a low right now hearing this. We just linked for the first time in years and said we were gonna do a new song this summer cause it had been too long. You were having the best run and I was so happy watching from distance fam nobody ever talks down on your name you were a real one to your people and to the rest of us. I’m only doing this here cause I want the world to know I saw you as a man of respect and a don. Rest easy my g.
"Rhihana write say di tin shake her spirit.
This doesn’t make any sense! My spirit is shaken by this! Dear God may His spirit Rest In Peace and May You grant divine comfort to all his loved ones! 💔🙏🏿— Rihanna (@rihanna) April 1, 2019
I’m so sorry this happened to you @nipseyhussle pic.twitter.com/rKZ2agxm2a
J Cole:
Nipsey you a legend. I respect and admire your career path and what you did for the neighborhood. My heart broke today when I saw the news. I’m praying for your loved ones. This was sposed to be the year we got one in. God had bigger plans for you 🙏🏿— J. Cole (@JColeNC) April 1, 2019
Ycee:
MI:
💔Nipsey— Yung denzL (@MI_Abaga) April 1, 2019
Santi:
beyond terrible— Santi (@cruelsantino) April 1, 2019
rip nipsey hussle
may the heavens keep you safe
Pharrell Williams
You were about something..positive and for your community in every chance you had to speak..and because of that You inspired millions..millions who will uphold your legacy forever. rest amongst the stars. 🙏🏾 https://t.co/7gZ795wcQT— Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) April 1, 2019
Diddy for im tribute say Nipsey "represent change, im represent evolution, im represents everytin our culture needs to embrace".
Wow. I don’t even know what to say. I’m confused. Nipsey and I had just started really getting to know each other. I feel honored to have worked on his project. Nipsey represents change, he represents evolution, he represents everything our culture needs to embrace. pic.twitter.com/BN9240BYwK— Diddy (@Diddy) April 1, 2019
Im die leave behind s girlfriend, actress Lauren London and two children.