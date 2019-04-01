Nipsey Hussle: Drake, Rihanna and J Cole , MI, KCee pour tributes for di rapper wey gunshot kill

  • 1 April 2019
Nipsey Hussle performing before the Grammy Awards, 7 February 2019 Image copyright Reuters

Social media still dey go gaga afta tori land since Sunday evening say African-American rapper Nipsey Hussle die for gunshot.

Di 33 year old Grammy nominated rapper die from multiple gunshot in front of him clothing shop wey him call Marathon Clothing.

Di suspect wey dem never find also injure two pipo.

Di Los Angeles Crisis Response Team confam am for tweet.

Plenti artists including Drake, Rihanna and J Cole don pay tribute to Nipsey Hussle wey.

Drake describe am as "a man of respect and a don"

"Rhihana write say di tin shake her spirit.

J Cole:

Ycee:

MI:

Santi:

Pharrell Williams

Diddy for im tribute say Nipsey "represent change, im represent evolution, im represents everytin our culture needs to embrace".

Im die leave behind s girlfriend, actress Lauren London and two children.

Topics Wey Dem Resemble

Another thing we de for inside dis tori