Nipsey Hussle "represent change, im represent evolution, im represents everytin our culture needs to embrace"

Na wetin P. Diddy tok for im tribute to di 33 year old Grammy nominated rapper wey die from multiple gunshot in front of him clothing shop wey him call Marathon Clothing.

1.Di rapper get him roots for Africa

Nipsey Hussle wey him real name be na Ermias Davidson Asghedom be Eritrean-born American as him papa na from di North African country of Eritrea and him mama na America.

Di rapper visit di kontri for April 2018 and he even tok about him life and how he grow up among gang violence.

Di Minister of Information for di kontri, Yemane Meskel pay tribute to di artist for Twitter.

Skip Twitter post by @hawelti Extremely saddened to hear the news of the tragic and untimely death of iconic recording artist/entrepreneur Ermias Asgedom (Nipsey Hussle). RIP & condolences to his family. (Nipsey visited his home country in April last year; Profile interview attached) https://t.co/AM87gfgRPu pic.twitter.com/EPaHJGCzm8 — Yemane G. Meskel (@hawelti) April 1, 2019

2.Hussle don tok about him history for gang and he dey work to end gang violence

Nipsey Hussle don tok plenty times about him history as member of Los Angeles gang, Rollin 60s wey be one of di major gangs for di city.

Since den, di rapper don dey campaign against gang violence and dey steady dey involve wit community projects wey fit improve di life of di young pipo wey dey live for him community.

Steve Soboroff wey be Los Angeles Police commissioner tok say he dey plan meet with di rapper to discuss how to stop gang violence.

3.Di rapper na di founder of di label, All Money In

Hussle establish him own record label afta him waka from him contract wit Epic Records.

E sign some rappers from him town and release some of him mixtapes through the label.

One of di mixtapes wey him release wey he call Crenshaw, dey popular becose of how he market am and even Rocnation buy 100 copies of di mixtape for $100 dollars on behalf of Jay Z.

4.Him first and only studio alum reach number 4 on top Billboard charts

Nipsey Hussle release him only studio album, Victory Lap for February 16, 2018.

As di album comot e reach number 4 on top di Billboard 200 charts and di album get am best rap album nomination for di Grammys.

5.Him last tweet before he die na about enemies

Drake, Rihanna and J Cole, MI, KCee pour tributes for di rapper wey gunshot kill

Social media still dey go gaga afta tori land since Sunday evening say African-American rapper Nipsey Hussle die for gunshot.

Di 33 year old Grammy nominated rapper die from multiple gunshot in front of him clothing shop wey him call Marathon Clothing.

Di suspect wey dem never find also injure two pipo.

Di Los Angeles Crisis Response Team confam am for tweet.

Skip Twitter post by @lamayor_crt Today we lost a great musician, Nipsey Hussle. Our Mayor’s Crises Response Team has responded to this tragedy. We are now consoling and offering support to the family. Our prayers are with them and all those who knew and loved Nipsey Hussle. — Los Angeles Crisis Response Team (@lamayor_crt) April 1, 2019

Plenti artists including Drake, Rihanna and J Cole don pay tribute to Nipsey Hussle wey.

Drake describe am as "a man of respect and a don"

"Rhihana write say di tin shake her spirit.

Skip Twitter post by @rihanna This doesn’t make any sense! My spirit is shaken by this! Dear God may His spirit Rest In Peace and May You grant divine comfort to all his loved ones! 💔🙏🏿

I’m so sorry this happened to you @nipseyhussle pic.twitter.com/rKZ2agxm2a — Rihanna (@rihanna) April 1, 2019

J Cole:

Skip Twitter post by @JColeNC Nipsey you a legend. I respect and admire your career path and what you did for the neighborhood. My heart broke today when I saw the news. I’m praying for your loved ones. This was sposed to be the year we got one in. God had bigger plans for you 🙏🏿 — J. Cole (@JColeNC) April 1, 2019

Ycee:

MI:

Santi:

Skip Twitter post by @cruelsantino beyond terrible

rip nipsey hussle

may the heavens keep you safe — Santi (@cruelsantino) April 1, 2019

Pharrell Williams

Skip Twitter post by @Pharrell You were about something..positive and for your community in every chance you had to speak..and because of that You inspired millions..millions who will uphold your legacy forever. rest amongst the stars. 🙏🏾 https://t.co/7gZ795wcQT — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) April 1, 2019

Diddy for im tribute say Nipsey "represent change, im represent evolution, im represents everytin our culture needs to embrace".

Skip Twitter post by @Diddy Wow. I don’t even know what to say. I’m confused. Nipsey and I had just started really getting to know each other. I feel honored to have worked on his project. Nipsey represents change, he represents evolution, he represents everything our culture needs to embrace. pic.twitter.com/BN9240BYwK — Diddy (@Diddy) April 1, 2019

Im die leave behind im girlfriend, actress Lauren London and two children.