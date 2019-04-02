Image example Na very few foto naim dey of Ahmed Hussein-Suale. Dis one dey among di ones wey dem show ontop Ghana TV last year

Ghana Police Service on Tuesday say e no be true say Police collect bribe den free one suspect dem arrest over de Ahmed Suale murder case.

Few weeks ago, information start dey filter through for social media say dem arrest one suspect, but free am afta dem take bribe from am.

Clarifying wetin actually happun, Director-General of Criminal Investigations Department (CID), DCOP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah reveal sey "dem arrest de paddy but he start dey struggle plus de policeman, de public rather dey support de suspect rather than de police. Now as patrol team no arrive yet wey de police sense sey en life dey in danger, allow am make e go."

De incident happen around 20 March, 2019 for Wembley Pub which dey around Kotobabi, but DCOP Tiwaa Addo-Danquah explain sey e no be true say dem arrest de suspect, take am go police station wey police collect bribe den free de suspect.

She explain say in de course of dis investigation, dem question 13 suspects wey dem detain one, wey de people dem question include Anas Aremeyaw Anas den Kennedy Agyepong.

DCOP Tiwaa Addo-Danquah make dis revelations today for press conference wey Ghana Police Service organise so say dem fit brief Ghanaians on de latest investigations wey dem dey work on.

Two gunmen for motorbike top murder Ahmed Hussein-Suale around 16 January 2019 for Madina meters away from en family house.

Ahmed Hussein-Suale be part of Tiger Eye PI team wey expose football corruption for wey make Fifa ban Ghana FA Boss, Kwesi Nyantakyi.