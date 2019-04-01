#ENDSARS: Amnesty International say Nigeria goment must investigate SARS police
Rights group, Amnesty International on Monday tell Nigeria goment investigate di death of one innocent Nigerian wey Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) police unit kill for Lagos on Sunday.
SARS bin kill one young man through accidental discharge as dem dey pursue anoda man for viewing centre.
- Acting IGP don disband FSARS and odas with immediate effect
- Lagos Police Commissioner don call meeting afta SARS 'kill' pesin
Director of Amnesty Osai Ojigho say, "Kolade Johnson na di latest victim SARS police unit wey don dey notorious for illegal kee kee, torture plus to collect moni and oda tins by force."
Ojigho say, "e dey shameful say more dan two years wey Amnesty international show di crime wey SARS don commit under international law and human rights, dis kain shocking tins still dey happun."
Tori be say SARS stray bullet hit on pesin wen di officers dey try pursue pipo wey gada as dem dey operation to arrest anoda man for Mangoro area of Lagos.
Many Nigerians dey para about im death especially for on top social media.