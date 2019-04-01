Image copyright YASUYOSHI CHIBA Image example SARS na special anti-robbery squad of Nigeria Police and for 2018 dem enta news wella because of how dem dey take do tins. Some Nigerians enta street protest and even create di #EndSARS campaign, unto how dem say di police unit dey take treat especially young pipo.

Rights group, Amnesty International on Monday tell Nigeria goment investigate di death of one innocent Nigerian wey Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) police unit kill for Lagos on Sunday.

SARS bin kill one young man through accidental discharge as dem dey pursue anoda man for viewing centre.

Director of Amnesty Osai Ojigho say, "Kolade Johnson na di latest victim SARS police unit wey don dey notorious for illegal kee kee, torture plus to collect moni and oda tins by force."

Ojigho say, "e dey shameful say more dan two years wey Amnesty international show di crime wey SARS don commit under international law and human rights, dis kain shocking tins still dey happun."

Skip Twitter post by @AmnestyNigeria SARS officers routinely fail to bring suspects before a court within 24 to 48 hours as prescribed under the Constitution. Many are held for longer periods sometimes up to ten months. #EndPolicebrutality #ENDSARS — Amnesty Int. Nigeria (@AmnestyNigeria) April 1, 2019

Skip Twitter post 2 by @AmnestyNigeria In Nigeria @PoliceNG being posted to SARS is often regarded as a “juicy” posting and is preceded by intense lobbying by potential officers. Officers sometimes pay superior officers responsible for transfers as much as N300,000 to influence their posting to SARS. #EndSARS — Amnesty Int. Nigeria (@AmnestyNigeria) April 1, 2019

Tori be say SARS stray bullet hit on pesin wen di officers dey try pursue pipo wey gada as dem dey operation to arrest anoda man for Mangoro area of Lagos.

Many Nigerians dey para about im death especially for on top social media.

Skip Twitter post by @Haywhy_Jah Let take a moment today to remember Kolade Johnson , the young Nigerian who was brutally shot dead by men of the anti cult unit of SARS at Mangoro bus stop Pentecostal filling station.

Join your voice to call for the #ENDSARS #EndPolicebrutality



Takes a sec to Retweet pic.twitter.com/G6oNVzZRM3 — Odeyele Ayodeji. (@Haywhy_Jah) April 1, 2019