Things don dey set for INEC to begin di collation and announcement of results for di govnorship and state House of Assembly Elections for Rivers State on Tuesday.

Na for March 9 dem do di elections for di state, but katakata wey happun make dem suspend everything about di state election.

Already security full ground as dem block di two junctions wey dey lead to INEC headquarters for Port Harcourt wey dey along di PH-Aba expressway and e don force most business and corporate organization like banks for di area to close.

As e be so, security pipo wey include Police, NSCDC, DSS wit support from Nigerian Army around di area dey do thorough search for pipo wey dey enta di INEC office.

Collation and returning officers, polling agents and odas wey do proper documentation and identification wit INEC plus tori pipo, dey ground dey wait.

How di collation of results go be according to INEC guidelinesINEC say na copy of collated results from di immediate lower level of collation na im dem go use. Dis Na because INEC get four levels of collation from di ward, local goment, constituency and di state level. So if di one for any of dis level no dey, dem go check di one wey dey lower.

But wia INEC copy of collated results from di immediate lower level of collation no exist at all at all, di Collation Officer go ask for di duplicate copy from police, political parties and oda security agencies. Wen dem don take any duplicate results sheet, dem go compare am with di oda duplicate copies wey dey available to check weda dem dey di same before dem go accept am. Anoda way na for di Collation Officer or Presiding Officer wey first collate or record di result to accept am as true copy.

Di guideline also say wia polling unit (PU) results dey but no registration area (RA) collated result dey, di RA Collation Officer go collate di PU results for di RA and subsequent collation as di case maybe go continue afta.

Wia RA results dey but no local goment (LG) collated results, di local goment Collation Officer go collate di RA results wey dey available and subsequent collation as di case maybe go continue.But wia no polling unit results from any of di sources dey, den supplementary elections go hold for dia according to INEC regulation and guidelines for election and cancellation of any result go strictly follow Clause 47 and schedule 1 of di INEC Regulation and every cancellation must dey clearly recorded for di appropriate form EC40G.