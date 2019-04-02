Cameroon woman dem wit disability use fashion show preach gospel for access
About two million pipo di live wit disability for Cameroon according to World Health Organisation and most of dem no dey fit enta some buildings.
Vanessa Tontsa, mami pikin weh e dey for wheel chair send strong message for authorities for de first fashion show, ‘Access2019’ for woman dem wit disability for Cameroon.
Na 15 girl pikin and woman dem display dia beauty wit colourful dress for stage tori how deh no di lef anytin stop dem.
Vanessa e massa join e woman say even if e di hard some taim, disability no bi end of de world and notin di stop dem for anytin weh deh want.
Comfort Mussa weh na coordinator for SisterSpeak237 say de big palava for woman dem wit disability na say place laik bank, school, hospital, no get correct entrance as deh di only carri pipo wit disability inside.
About 2 million pipo di live wit disability for Cameroon as Marta Imamura sabi pesin for merecin weh e di shine eye for disability and rehabilitation for World Health Organisation bin tok.
Even pikin dem follow for di event.
Michele na one of di participants.
"Disable no means say all tin don finish, even wit disability woman fit born pikin."
Vanessa tell BBC News Pidgin how e meet e massa weh push e for runway.
Even pikin dem wit autism follow.
Say cheese.