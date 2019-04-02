Image copyright Betty Apiafi/George Thompson Sekibo

Nigeria election bodi di Independent National Electoral Commission on Tuesday declare madam Betty Apiafi as di winner of Rivers West senatorial district election.

INEC Returning officer wey be Associate Prof. Eketu Continue declare Apiafi as winner of 23 February election for INEC Headquarters for Port Harcourt as di election office resume collation of results from di Govnorship election dem bin suspend.

Meanwhile Senator George Thompson Sekibo na im win Rivers East senatorial district elections.

Di result na one of di two NASS elections wey INEC been declare inconclusive afta di 23 February Presidential and National Assembly election for Rivers State. Barinada Mpigi of PDP na im bin win Rivers South East Senatorial district.

Already INEC don begin di collation and announcement of results for di govnorship and state House of Assembly Elections for Rivers State on Tuesday.

Wen we write dis tori, dem don announce Port Harcourt, Ikwerre, Andoni, Oyigbo, Eleme, Akuku-Toru, Bonny, Omuma, Okrika and Opobo Nkoro local goment areas wia Govnor Nyesom Wike win all except Oyigbo and Akuku Toru Local Goment Area wey AAC Biokpoma Awara win.